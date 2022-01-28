Urban Meyer Details ‘Worst Experience’ In Career With Jaguars

NESN Logo Sign In

Urban Meyer wasn’t used to losing, but experienced a lot of it during his short time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since his disgraced departure from the organization in mid-December the longtime coach has been quite open about processing everything that happened during his tenure.

Reflecting on the “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” podcast, the coach admitted where his Jaguars tenure ranked in his rollercoaster ride of a career.

“It was the worst experience I?ve had in my professional lifetime,” Meyer said.

“What really got me, I almost don?t want to say people accept it, I mean, you lose a game and you just keep … I would seriously have self-talk. I went through that whole depression thing, too, where I’d stare at the ceilings and (think), ‘Are we doing everything possible?’ “

Meyer is used to winning, having gone 187-32 at the collegiate level with three NCAA titles between Florida and Ohio State, but you wonder at what cost.

He had to step down at Ohio State following domestic abuse allegations against one of his assistant coaches, and in his first NFL preseason, reportedly kicked kicker Josh Lambo. Meyer strongly denies that version of the incident, but it wasn’t an isolated issue — just the straw that broke the camel’s back.