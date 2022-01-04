VA Hero Of The Week | Mac Jones Sets Patriots’ Rookie Record

Mac Jones is the real deal

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are back in the NFL playoffs. For that reason, we?re naming Jones our VA Hero of the Week.

In the Patriots’ 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mac Jones broke the franchise record for the most touchdown passes by a quarterback in his rookie season. The record was previously held by Jim Plunkett, who set the record back in 1971.

For more details on Jones’ accomplishment, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

