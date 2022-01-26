Video Of Travis Kelce Coaching Chiefs Through Game-Tying Drive Is Something

NESN Logo Sign In

It might have all ended for the Chiefs if not for Travis Kelce.

With just 13 seconds left in regulation of their divisional round game Sunday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Kansas City almost nothing to work with for time.

But fortunately, the tight end saw a few things on the Cheifs’ final drive before overtime. One 19-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill followed by a 25-yarder to Kelce helped Kansas get into field goal range, and a video posted by NFL films on Tuesday picked up the sideline conversation that led to it all.

Check it out:

Both of those plays led to Harrison Butker’s game-tying field goal.

It looks like Kelce had an even bigger impact in getting the Chiefs back to the AFC Championship than we knew.