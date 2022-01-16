Vince Wilfork Was All Of New England During First Half Of Patriots-Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Vince Wilfork captured the mood of all of New England on Saturday night.

The New England Patriots traveled to Buffalo to take on the Bills at Highmark Stadium and the first half didn’t go the way they had planned.

Buffalo scored touchdowns on all four of its possessions in the first half of Saturday’s wild-card showdown to build up a 27-3 lead heading into halftime.

Wilfork clearly was frustrated and took to Twitter to air out his grievances.

“This (expletive) is ridiculous!,” Wilford tweeted.

Wilfork added: “Buffalo punching them right in their mouth! Wow.”

Mac Jones and company are going to have to play their finest half of football of the season if they’re going to overcome a deficit this large.