Was Hit By Tom Wilson On Anton Blidh Clean? Social Media Chimes In

TD Garden wasn’t pleased with Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson on Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins welcomed the Capitals to town for an Eastern Conference showdown and with just under five minutes remaining in the first period Wilson laid a massive hit on Bruins forward Anton Blidh that sent him to the locker room.

Tom Wilson lays a massive hit on Anton Blidh. ? pic.twitter.com/qICXQ1zPlO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2022

There was no call on the ice, but that didn’t stop social media from analyzing whether there should’ve been a penalty on the play or not.

hit is fine, hope blidh is good. just don't get involved in the shenanigans now, focus on the 2 points. — 757th tweeter (@OVECHKlN) January 21, 2022

Tom Wilson back to being a scumbag #AllCaps #NHLBruins

Hoping Anton Blidh is okay — Shukri Wrights (@ShukriWrights) January 21, 2022

Sorry #NHLBruins fans but that was a clean hit by #AllCaps forward Tom Wilson on B's forward Anton Blidh. In fact, it was a textbook, old school hockey hit that you'd be cheering on if a Bruins player did it.@BOSHockeyNow — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) January 21, 2022

Clean hit. Brutal hit. This is one of the many reasons the #NHL is awesome to watch. #Capitals #Bruins https://t.co/jUEsN0Eem6 — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) January 21, 2022

I really hope Blidh is ok! As much as I hate Wilson that was a clean hit. #NHLBruins — Cassidy (@PhotoCassidy) January 21, 2022

Anton Blidh more like Anton Blindsided — (0?7) Sheen Beamer ? (@sturperson) January 21, 2022

Nothing wrong with that hit. Maybe a tad late. Obviously hope Blidh is okay #ALLCAPS — Cris Talks Caps (@CrisTalksCaps) January 21, 2022

Hopefully everything is okay with Blidh.