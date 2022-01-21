Was Hit By Tom Wilson On Anton Blidh Clean? Social Media Chimes In

TD Garden wasn’t pleased with Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson on Thursday night.
The Boston Bruins welcomed the Capitals to town for an Eastern Conference showdown and with just under five minutes remaining in the first period Wilson laid a massive hit on Bruins forward Anton Blidh that sent him to the locker room.
There was no call on the ice, but that didn’t stop social media from analyzing whether there should’ve been a penalty on the play or not.
Hopefully everything is okay with Blidh.