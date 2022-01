NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Craig Smith didn’t take long to make it a 1-0 game.

The Boston Bruins forward gave his team a one-goal lead against the old Nashville Predators team just 3:20 after the puck dropped at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Brad Marchand fed the puck to Smith who sniped it by Juuse Saros before breaking out the “Superman” celebration.

Check it out:

The tally marked Smith’s fifth of the season.