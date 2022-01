NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Taylor Hall called game.

The Bruins forward extended Boston’s win streak to five with a greasy overtime goal to give his team a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against a tough Nashville Predators group on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

It was a great finish for Hall, who had the second-chance effort and didn’t miss and put it past Juuse Saros for the Bruins’ game-winner.

Check it out:

A Hall of a finish. pic.twitter.com/7Krgdry2rK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 15, 2022

What an effort.

The Bruins now have won eight of their last nine games.