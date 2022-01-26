What Aaron Dell Said About His Dirty, Controversial Hit On Drake Batherson

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Dell isn’t exactly a well-liked man in the NHL after his controversial hit Tuesday on Ottawa Senators rising star Drake Batherson.

As Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson got back to retrieve a puck, Batherson came skating in hard on the forecheck. As he neared the end line, Dell dipped into his path and put a shoulder on Batherson, sending him crashing clumsily into the boards.

Drake Batherson was forced to leave the game after being hit by Aaron Dell. pic.twitter.com/t6T66c6gdJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2022

It ended up causing a significant injury, as Batherson hurt his ankle and will be out long-term. He was having a monster season, getting named to the All-Star Game while posting 34 points in 31 games.

Dell all but certainly will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety, but he told his side of things after the game.

“I mean, I was just trying to buy some time for my defenseman and step into his lane. I hope he’s alright, I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody,” Dell said, via team-posted audio. “I haven’t actually seen the clip yet, so I don’t even know (if I will get supplemental discipline).”

The Senators answered in a big way, peppering Dell in a 5-0 drubbing of the Sabres.