What Andy Reid Told Patrick Mahomes Before Improbable Game-Tying Drive

No lead is safe when Patrick Mahomes and the vaunted Chiefs offense are standing on the opposing sideline.

Josh Allen and the Bills learned that the hard way Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Buffalo appeared to be ticketed for the AFC Championship Game when it took a three-point lead with 13 seconds left in the divisional-round contest between conference powerhouses. But Mahomes and Co. had other plans, as they somehow covered 44 yards on three plays in just 10 seconds to set up a game-tying field goal.

The Chiefs rode the momentum from there. Kansas City won the overtime coin toss and Mahomes led an eight-play drive that concluded with an 8-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs now are onto their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

After the thrilling shootout, Andy Reid revealed what he told Mahomes when the chips were down and heartbreaking defeat was staring the Chiefs in the face.

“When it’s grim, be the grim reaper,” Kansas City’s head coach told reporters, per a clip shared by CBS Sports. “Go get it. He did that. He made everyone around him better, which he is great at. He just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he’s going to be there battling and players appreciate that.”

The Bengals now are the only team that stands in the way of the Chiefs reaching the Super Bowl for a third straight year. We could be in store for more offense galore, as Kansas City and Cincinnati lit up the scoreboard in their Week 17 clash earlier this month.