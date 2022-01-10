What David Pastrnak Thought About David Krejci Comments On Playing Together

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci expressed a desire over the weekend that certainly many other NHL centers share: He wanted to play more with David Pastrnak.

Krejci, now playing overseas in his native Czech Republic, turned heads over the weekend when he remarked that he was a little surprised Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy so quickly put Pastrnak on a line with Erik Haula and Taylor Hall.

“Coach Cassidy rarely let the two of us play together,” Krejci said iSport’s Miroslav Horák, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson, who had the interview translated from Czech to English. “It must have been something to split the first line and give Pasta to me. It was a maximum of two matches.

“After years, I leave Boston and suddenly it is possible. That surprised me. (Cassidy) always told me that he had no reason to take Pasta off the first line and that it would be as short as possible to dismantle the forces. I had to take it. But now Pasta has five or so many matches on the line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula. Strange.”

For years, the idea of separating Pastrnak from Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron so he could play with Krejci was kicked around, but not often made a reality. Often, Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak was a dominant line, while Krejci could play well with just about anybody. Frankly, there wasn’t much of a need to move things around.

But Pastrnak admitted he wishes he could’ve been with his countryman more often.

“I didn’t really see the article, so I don’t know if the translation is correct,” Pastrnak said Monday over Zoom after morning skate. “Obviously, it was well known we were very close friends, and we always had chemistry together, we liked to play together. Everybody knew that. It’s just, I guess we were doing so good with Bergy and March, it was hard to split us up. I just think it was well known I wanted to play with Krech, he wanted to play with me, but at the same time we are the players and we’re playing with the player we are with.”