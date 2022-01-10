What Hunter Henry Texted Ex-Teammate After Crazy Chargers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL regular season concluded in thrilling fashion Sunday night, with the Las Vegas Raiders holding off the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 in overtime to lock down the AFC’s final playoff spot.

That wildly entertaining game featured a superb performance by LA’s second-year quarterback, Justin Herbert, who threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns and converted not one, not two but six (!) fourth downs in the Chargers’ ill-fated comeback bid.

Those included a fourth-and-6, a fourth-and-9, two fourth-and-10s and a fourth-and-21, all in the fourth quarter. The Chargers also converted another late fourth-and-10 via penalty.

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, whose team’s playoff opponent hinged on Sunday night’s outcome, watched the game and evidently was blown away by Herbert.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler told reporters that Henry, an ex-Charger who played one season with Herbert, texted him saying: “Man, Justin Herbert is special,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Fernando Ramirez.

That special night wasn’t quite enough to get the Chargers into the playoffs, however. Herbert erased a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, but the Raiders prevailed on a 47-yard Daniel Carlson field goal as time expired in overtime. A tie would have sent both teams to the postseason.