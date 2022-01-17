What In The World Happened On This Cowboys Delay Of Game Call?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dallas Cowboys are not a well-run operation under Mike McCarthy.

That never was more apparent than in the fourth quarter of their wild-card round game against the San Francisco 49ers.

After pulling off a fake punt with punter Bryan Anger, the Cowboys had a first down while behind 23-7. Inexplicably, the special teams unit lined up like they were going to take the first down play, all while the play clock ticked down in an apparent effort to get the 49ers to take a timeout.

When it was clear that wasn’t going to work, they swapped the special teams unit with the offense, giving Dak Prescott just seconds to snap the ball. But the referee was standing between the center and the left guard, so they couldn’t snap it. Upon him backing away, the Cowboys snapped the ball, but it was too late and they got a delay of game.

It was an absurd sequence you have to see to believe, and you can watch it here, as well as here.

Ultimately, the Cowboys settled for a 51-yard field goal. That turned the two-touchdown game into a, well, two-touchdown game.