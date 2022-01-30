What Losing Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler To Raiders Means For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler reportedly are leaving New England to assume control of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders decided Sunday to hire McDaniels as their next head coach and Ziegler as their new general manager, according to multiple reports, bringing a strong Foxboro influence to Sin City.

McDaniels interviewed with Las Vegas on Saturday after reportedly rebuffing inquiries from other teams with head-coaching vacancies. Ziegler interviewed last Friday. The Raiders also met with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo during their coaching search.

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned in October, and the team fired GM Mike Mayock after its wild-card playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

These departures leave sizable holes in New England’s coaching staff and front office. McDaniels has overseen the Patriots’ offense since 2013 and has worked under head coach Bill Belichick for 18 of the last 21 seasons. Ziegler was the Patriots’ top personnel man behind Belichick, replacing Nick Caserio last year.

McDaniels’ exit comes at an inopportune time for the Patriots, with promising quarterback Mac Jones entering his second pro season. New England now must find a new voice to lead its offense and foster Jones’ NFL development.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was New England’s quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller from 2009 to 2011 (and official OC his final season) and briefly overlapped with Jones in Tuscaloosa, would be a desirable McDaniels replacement. O’Brien has extensive experience in New England and could introduce aspects of Alabama’s offense — which Jones helped him learn last year — that might help the Patriots’ young QB elevate his performance in Year 2.