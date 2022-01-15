What Patriots’ Practice Squad Elevations Mean For Playoff Game Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears the New England Patriots will not have starting cornerback Jalen Mills for Saturday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots on Friday elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, defensive back D’Angelo Ross and cornerback De’Vante Bausby from their practice squad for Saturday’s game.

Ekuale and Ross were designated as COVID-19 replacements on the NFL transaction wire. Since Mills and cornerback Shaun Wade are the only two Patriots players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, these moves seem to indicate neither will be cleared in time to play against Buffalo.

Mills is a significant loss for New England’s secondary. He started all but one game during the regular season, played 84.6% of defensive snaps and has been one of the Patriots’ most consistent defenders over the last two-plus months, allowing just 1.4 catches and 19 yards per game since Week 9, according to Pro Football Focus.

Buffalo boasts one of the league’s deepest receiving corps, utilizing three or more wideouts more frequently than any other NFL team, per Sharp Football Stats.

Third-year pro Joejuan Williams — a healthy scratch for three of the Patriots’ last four games — is the most likely candidate to take over Mills’ spot in the starting lineup, but Bausby could help fill that void, too. The well-traveled veteran has appeared in 26 games across stints with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals since he entered the NFL in 2015. Ten of those appearances came with Denver last season, including one against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Bausby primarily is an outside cornerback — an area of need for New England with Mills sidelined. This is the first gameday elevation of the season for the 28-year-old, who joined the Patriots’ practice squad in late October.