What Tier Of East Teams Do Bruins Belong In As Boston Heats Up?

The Florida Panthers, Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes are the top three teams in the East right now. Until another team dethrones the Lightning, they sit atop all these teams regardless of points. The Panthers have all the right pieces, but limited experience as an elite team. Still, they’ve been so good this season that it’s fair to say both Florida teams are in a higher class than the Bruins and clubs of that ilk right now.

Boston always has handled Carolina well, but the Hurricanes’ goaltending is improved this season, potentially alleviating an issue that would always sink them during games against the Bruins. They also have been world-beaters this season. Carolina seems like the real deal.

Tier 2 (Good teams who could make noise)

Maple Leafs, Rangers, Penguins, Bruins, Capitals

We think the Bruins fit firmly into this second tier. They’ve been very good lately, but the success hasn’t been sustained enough to bump them into the top tier. We’re still many weeks away from considering moving them into that tier. That said, they are the type of team that can make the playoffs and stage an impressive run. The talent is there.

Toronto always feels like one or two bad games away from things unravelling. The Leafs had some really ugly games in October, but displayed impressive resolve and have played to the level they belong at. They are knocking on the door to the top tier, but we’re not ready to commit to that yet.

The Rangers are tied for third-most points in the conference. They’ve also played the most games and, despite improvements in recent seasons, haven’t played to the level their talent suggests they should. There’s still time needed to get the full read on New York.

Pittsburgh is a ton of fun. It’s been tough to really assess where the Pens are at, but contributions from Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues and others, plus the play from Tristan Jarry, could make them a real threat.

The Capitals have had some clunkers. They are third in the Metro, but an arguably worse team than the wild card-positioned Pens. They have struggled against top teams, and while there’s a collection of players capable of leading the team to the playoffs with points to spare, expectations for them should be tempered.