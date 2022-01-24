Tom Brady Dodges Retirement Questions After Bucs’ Season-Ending Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Rumors intensified Sunday that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could retire following the conclusion of Tampa Bay’s 2021 season, and that campaign came to an end Sunday evening in a NFL divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady helped aid a second-half comeback as he threw for 329 yards on 30-for-54 passing all while the Rams watched their once 24-point lead collapse in the final minute. Still, LA made one game-changing play — a reception from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp — to pull out a 30-27 victory at Raymond James Stadium and end Brady’s season.

Tampa Bay’s season-ending loss also came after ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Sunday that Brady is “noncommittal” about playing beyond this season. Brady, 44, who just concluded his second season in Tampa Bay after two decades in New England, addressed those comments following the loss.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it so we’ll take it day-by-day and kind of see where we’re at,” Brady said immediately after finishing his 22nd NFL campaign, per the team. “I was thinking about winning. That’s kind of my mentality, always to go out there and try to win, give my team the best chance to win.”

Brady confirmed his thoughts when asked a similar follow up.

“Truthfully guys, I’m thinking about this game and not thinking about anything past five minutes from now,” he said.

Brady previously stated his interest in playing until he turned 45 years old. Brady will be 45 in August. That, however, is “far from a given,” according to ESPN. But if Brady does decided to hang it up, it doesn’t seem it would be because of his physical standing, at least according to the signal-caller.