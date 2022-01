NESN Logo Sign In

The Green Bay Packers’ special teams unit wasn’t pretty Saturday.

First the the San Francisco 49ers blocked a field goal by Packers kicker Mason Crosby in the second quarter of Saturday’s divisional round showdown and followed it up with a blocked punt in the fourth quarter of the tight contest.

To make matters better for the 49ers they were able to run back the blocked punt for their first touchdown of the game.

Social media reacted accordingly afterward:

WHAT A CLUTCH PLAY BY THE NINERS ? pic.twitter.com/0v5wgjFQGq — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2022

Blocked field goal an punt goodness gracious — Im TeamFuckya (@_______TG) January 23, 2022

Now that blocked punt / touchdown was cold ? #49ers — Five7 (@ULI91) January 23, 2022

Can a blocked field goal AND blocked punt win this game? — CyborgViking (@Crazy_FN_Bill) January 23, 2022

Blocked punt and blocked FG, no way special teams coach is there after this year — ? (@BooPainter) January 23, 2022

If the Niners win because of a blocked punt Nathaniel Hackett needs to be hired TOMORROW @dmac1043 — Carson Orvis (@carson_orvis) January 23, 2022

I said a very loud and happy WHAT!?! with that blocked punt TD and my son came out of his room to check on me lol. — Phoenix Smiles (@broadeyeview) January 23, 2022

A damn blocked punt… seriously — Nick Hough (@HoughNicko7) January 23, 2022

What a game.