What’s Led Bruins To Slow Starts? Bruce Cassidy, Taylor Hall Weigh In

BOSTON — The Bruins came out flat during the opening period against Anaheim Ducks and it ultimately had a hand in Boston’s 5-3 defeat at TD Garden on Monday night.

The Bruins trailed 1-0 after the first period while being out-shot 10-5 in the frame. Boston, of note, had just four first-period shots in Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets despite twice overcoming a one-goal deficit. Boston allowing the first goal has turned into a growing theme, but the B’s have rallied back so many times it has overshadowed it. Well, they couldn’t do that Monday.

The Ducks doubled their lead less than 90 seconds into the second period on a brutal shorthanded tally after a center-ice turnover by Nick Foligno and leaky goal allowed by Tuukka Rask. The Bruins chased from there on out, never holding a lead and trailing by two goals or more for the final 14 minutes.

“Clearly, we need to be better, a little more on our toes. I can’t sit here and say exactly why today. Teams are coming in here, they’re ready to play,” Cassidy said on a postgame video conference. “So that’s one we’ll have to continue to identify.”

The Bruins struggled to connect passes and overall looked disengaged, and while is was clear at the beginning it continued throughout. David Pastrnak’s goal cut Boston’s deficit to 2-1 with 12 minutes left in the second period, but Anaheim got it back less than four minutes later.

“It’s one of the things we did talk about, didn’t execute the start we wanted, obviously,” Cassidy said. “But all in all, not good enough. Chased the game for a number of different reasons tonight, not just the start. It’s something that we’ve got to correct.”

Taylor Hall agreed it’s a trend Boston will have to get itself out of, and explained some ways the Bruins will be able to do that.