What’s Next For Tuukka Rask? Bruce Cassidy Shares Latest On Goalie

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask was a day away from making his first start since June 9 after signing a professional tryout with the Providence Bruins, but COVID-19 postponed their games this weekend.

The veteran goalie believed he just needed a game or two in the AHL before joining the Boston Bruins next week. That now is derailed, and has left fans wondering what exactly is next for Rask?

Rask didn’t travel with the Bruins for their two-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals, and still doesn’t have a contract with the Bruins. So, after the postponements, what comes next?

“We left (Friday). (General manager Don Sweeney’s) not here so he’s in touch with Tuukka and his representatives,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said over Zoom on Saturday. “To be honest, I’m not sure when he’s going to play. Sunday’s game got washed as well. So that’s a discussion we’ll have to have. Right now I can’t give you a definitive plan. He’s practicing and we’ll try to get him some game action whenever we can. He might have to start playing here and miss some assignments in Providence. We’ll have to come to that decision this week when we get back.”

Rask is a seasoned vet, so it wouldn’t be the end of the world if he does indeed skip the AHL starts, and if he’s as healthy as he says it is, it won’t take long to shake off any rust he may have.

It’s certainly an interesting storyline to follow, especially with a home game against the Montreal Canadiens coming up next week for the Bruins.