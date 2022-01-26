Where David Ortiz Ranked Hall Of Fame Selection Among Career Accomplishments

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz certainly had quite the MLB career — which officially was recognized Tuesday when it was announced he was selected for induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The slugger spent 20 seasons in the majors, with the first six of those seasons in Minnesota with the Twins. It wasn’t until he joined the Boston Red Sox in 2003 that he really began to reach the peak of his career, going on to earn 10 All-Star selections, seven Silver Slugger awards and three World Series championships in Boston.

Ortiz, speaking to reporters via Zoom following his selection, explained how he views his latest accomplishment in comparison to other moments throughout his career.

“You don’t see this every day, you don’t receive this phone call every day,” Ortiz said, joining the video call from his native Dominican Republic. “I won so many championships. I got so many good hits. I put so many smiles on people’s faces. A lot of people always ask me, ‘Talk about one of those moments that sticks with you even now that you don’t play.’ And I had so many great and wonderful times while I played.

“But this one is the type of baby that you just want to hold on to and never let go. You don’t receive that type of phone call on a daily basis. You’re talking about what, 340 players. You know how many players I have met? You know how many players have played in a major league baseball game throughout the years? And only 340 players are capable of being part of this pack. It’s something that is amazing.”

Ortiz received 77.9% of votes, surpassing the 75% threshold necessary to be selected. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held July 24.