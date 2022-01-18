Where Willie O’Ree Stands In Relation To Other Bruins’ Retired-Number Players

NESN Logo Sign In

Willie O’Ree will be enshrined in Boston Bruins history when he has his No. 22 retired Jan. 18 at TD Garden.

O’Ree will attend the event virtually, but TD Garden will be packed with fans to watch his number get raised to the rafters.

Getting your number retired is a huge accomplishment in and of itself, just ask the 11 other Bruins players who have their numbers hanging. While it’s no Hall of Fame or Stanley Cup, it’s certainly up there given it means you’re being recognized for your accomplishments during your time with the organization and what you meant to the team.

O?Ree didn?t put up numbers like Ray Bourque, Eddie Shore or Bobby Orr did. But what O’Ree went through is something none of his other co-retirees ever had to experience.

O’Ree meant a lot to the Bruins club as well as the NHL. The first Black player in the league, O’Ree broke barriers, paved the way for other players from all backgrounds and will be remembered for so much more than just being a hockey player.

He played during a time when racism was explicit. Most of the crowds in the arenas were white fans, and O’Ree’s teammates, coaches and staff members also were white. He was resilient and never showed the weight he was barring.

To paint a clearer picture of what O’Ree had to deal with, check out this excerpt from ESPN: