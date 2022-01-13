Whether Shutout Or Average, Bruins Won’t Judge Tuukka Rask On One Start

NESN Logo Sign In

One start doesn’t define a goalie, especially one, like Tuukka Rask, who hasn’t played in seven months, and the Bruins know as much.

Tuukka Rask will be between the pipes for Boston for the first time since June 9 when it hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. Rask, who signed a one-year deal with the Bruins this week, underwent offseason hip surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The veteran goalie will get right back to the NHL action without any sort of warm-up starts. Rask originally was going to start a game or two with the Providence Bruins, but COVID-19 issues with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms forced the AHL to postpone those games.

It’s understandable if Rask looks a little rusty to begin Thursday’s game, but it also wouldn’t be surprising to see him show flashes of vintage Rask. Regardless of what happens, though, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy knows too much thought shouldn’t be put into the start.

“We know that he hasn’t played in months. He told us he’s ready to go in practice, and he looks good,” Cassidy told reporters after Wednesday’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. “We’ll see where it leads. Whether he pitches a shutout or is average, we’re not going to make a judgment based on one game.”

It certainly will be good to see Rask back in net, though.

Puck drop for Bruins-Flyers is set for 7 p.m. ET.