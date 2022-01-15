Who Is De’Vante Bausby? What To Know About Elevated Patriots Corner

NESN Logo Sign In

You might see a new face patrolling the New England Patriots’ secondary Saturday night in Buffalo.

With Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Patriots elevated veteran cornerback De’Vante Bausby for their wild-card playoff matchup with the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Though third-year pro Joejuan Williams is the most likely candidate to replace Mills in the starting lineup, Bausby could help fill that void against a Bills receiving corps that ranks among the NFL’s deepest. Mills is a significant loss for New England, having started all but one game during the regular season and allowed just 1.4 catches and 19 yards per game since Week 9, per Pro Football Focus.

Who is Bausby? Here’s a quick introduction to the 29-year-old cover man:

— Bausby is a journeyman, appearing in 26 games across stints with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He’s also logged two brief stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, one with the Las Vegas Raiders and another with the San Antonio Commanders in the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

Ten of Bausby’s 26 career appearances came with the Broncos last season, including one against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

— The Patriots signed Bausby to their practice squad on Oct. 27, shortly after losing slot corner Jonathan Jones to a season-ending shoulder injury. He’s been with the team ever since, but this is his first gameday elevation and his first appearance of the 2021 season.