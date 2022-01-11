Who Should Win NFL MVP? Bruce Arian’s Pick Probably Won’t Surprise

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL regular season officially is behind us and that means it’s time to argue about postseason awards.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the odds-on favorite to take home the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award with odds set at -500 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but should he actually take home the award?

Rodgers undoubtedly has been impressive this year while leading the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Packers quarterback finished the regular season with 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. For as good as Rodgers has been, there is an argument to be made that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady should win the award and head coach Bruce Arians made his case Monday.

?I think if he doesn?t get it, it?s a travesty,? Arians said as transcribed by Pro Football Talk.. ?I mean, most completions ever, 5,000 (passing) yards, (43) touchdowns, the whole nine yards. To me, it?s not even a close race.?

Arians may have a point. Brady at 44 years old led the league in completions (485), pass attempts (719), passing yards (5,319), passing yards per game (312.7) and passing touchdowns with 43.

The NFL awards will be announced on Feb. 10, so there’s plenty of time to argue.