Could Brian Flores Return To Patriots? Why Reunion Probably Is Pipedream

For some reason, Brian Flores now is searching for a new NFL job. Could the Patriots come calling?

Perhaps, but New Englanders probably shouldn’t get their hopes up for a reunion.

The Dolphins on Monday stunned the football world when they fired Flores, who finished his head-coaching career in Miami with a 24-25 record, including 4-2 against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Nobody wants to go under .500 over three seasons, but Flores got a lot out of a mediocre roster and led his team on a seven-game win streak this season. At the very least, he probably deserved a fourth crack at taking the Dolphins to the playoffs.

Alas, the 40-year-old is a free agent and reportedly could be a hot commodity during this coaching cycle. As such, it’s hard to envision Flores returning to New England, where he served in various scouting and coaching roles — including defensive play-caller/de facto coordinator — from 2004 through 2018. But a Patriots reunion shouldn’t entirely be ruled out.

Here are reasons for and against Flores rejoining the Patriots:

Why it’s a pipedream

Landing in New England as a defensive coordinator, assuming that’s the role he’d be given, would be a backward move for Flores, someone who deserves nothing less than a lateral move after what he accomplished in Miami. Plus, though Flores seemingly is on good terms with Belichick, would he really want to work for someone who, for reasons still unclear, did not name him defensive coordinator when he probably should’ve held the title at the end of his Patriots tenure?

Additionally, Belichick appears to be grooming his son, Steve Belichick, to lead the defense going forward. The same could be said for Jerod Mayo, but he seems destined to leave in the near future for a head-coaching opportunity. Flores definitely would be an upgrade over Steve as a defensive play-caller, but it’s difficult to imagine Belichick hiring Flores and effectively demoting his own son and/or Mayo.