Why Can’t Tom Brady Put Family On Hold? Skip Bayless Raises Question

Tom Brady superfan Skip Bayless is left sulking Saturday after legendary NFL quarterback reportedly has decided to retire following 22 seasons in the league.

Reports previously surfaced about Brady’s potential retirement and the signal-caller expressed the importance to step back and talk about it with his family. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio even suggested how Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, “laid down the law” in regards to his playing career last week.

Well, it seems like Bayless is wishing Brady could put his family on hold for another season. Bayless reacted to the Brady news following Saturday’s report from ESPN.

“As I reported on Tuesday’s Undisputed, an extremely reliable source inside the Bucs told me they would be shocked if Brady played next season. WHICH SHOCKED ME. He’s playing as great as he ever has. Say it ain’t so, Tom!

“Can’t your family wait at least one more year?,” Bayless questioned. “Brady, gone.”

Bayless has sense followed that up with a half dozen other tweets centering around Brady.