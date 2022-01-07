Why Do Patriots Always Struggle In Miami? Captain Shares One Reason

NESN Logo Sign In

Typically, New England Patriots players and coaches publicly downplay the impact of weather on games.

Snow, rain, cold, wind, hurricane, typhoon, earthquake — doesn’t matter. The conditions are out of their control, they’ll say, and both teams have to play in them, anyway.

It was notable, then, to hear veteran safety and longtime co-captain Devin McCourty’s explanation for New England’s long-standing struggles in Miami, where they’ll take on the Dolphins this Sunday in their regular season finale.

When you’re playing in South Florida, climate matters.

“I know one thing, it’s hard to go from this weather to 80 degrees,” McCourty said earlier this week. “It’s always a little bit of a shock in pregame. … I think it’s going to be tough, like every other year we’ve gone down there in December and January, where we’ll have to adjust and figure out how it feels to be out there running in the sun and all that. And then we’ll have to just execute and try to win the game.”

Winning in Miami is a goal that’s eluded even some of the greatest Patriots teams. And it’s been especially difficult to accomplish at this time of year.

Since 2013, the Patriots are 2-6 in games played at the Dolphins’ home stadium, a winning percentage of .250. In games played at all other venues during that span, they’re 101-33 (.754).