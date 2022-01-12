Why Jalen Mills’ Move To COVID List Is Big Problem For Patriots’ Defense

NESN Logo Sign In

Facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ talented passing game already was going to be challenging for the New England Patriots. Now, they might need to do it without one of their best cornerbacks.

Starter Jalen Mills landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, four days before the Patriots’ impending rubber match against Buffalo in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

If Mills is vaccinated and asymptomatic, there’s a chance he returns in time to play Saturday night. But the condensed timeline — this isn’t a player testing positive the Monday before a Sunday game — makes that less likely.

And make no mistake: not having Mills for this win-or-go-home game would be a very big deal for New England’s defense.

Mills isn’t a Pro Bowler like his running mate, J.C. Jackson, and he doesn’t have Jackson’s gaudy interception numbers. In fact, the former Philadelphia Eagle hasn’t picked off a single pass this season. He’s a downgrade from what the Patriots had when Stephon Gilmore was patroling his spot. That all is true.

But Mills, despite concerns over whether he could hold up a full-time outside cornerback, has been one of the Patriots’ most consistent defensive players since the midway point of the season. Since Week 9, opposing quarterbacks are 13-for-25 for 171 yards and two touchdowns and six pass breakups when targeting Mills in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s an average of 1.4 catches and 19 yards allowed per game.

Though he struggled at times early this season and had some trouble against Buffalo’s Gabriel Davis in the Patriots’ first visit to Orchard Park, N.Y., Mills has surrendered more than 20 receiving yards in just one of his last nine games, per PFF. He let up 54 in a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40 of which came on one play. Mills allowed three catches in that game. He’s given up two, one or zero in every other contest since the start of November.