Why Josh McDaniels Believes This X-Factor Won’t Affect Patriots’ Passing

The last time the New England Patriots played in Buffalo, extreme winds prompted them to all but abandon their passing attack.

Extreme cold won’t have the same effect, according to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The forecast for this Saturday night’s Patriots-Bills wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium calls for temperatures in the single digits and sub-zero wind chills. But as long as that wind remains manageable and there is no precipitation, McDaniels doesn’t believe the weather will significantly impact New England’s air attack.

“Look, the temperature will be what it will be,” McDaniels said Tuesday in a video conference. “We’ve certainly played and practiced in cold weather. Maybe haven’t practiced in that type of weather yet this year, but I’d say it’s been below 20 degrees at times. So it is what it is. You’ve got to dress appropriately for it and go out there and coach and play. I don’t think the temperature really has much to do with the passing game. That would certainly be more relative to precipitation and wind than it would the degree that we’re dealing with.

“It’s just more of a mental thing than anything else. Our guys are used to practicing and playing in whatever the conditions are up here in New England, and we’re going to be ready to go. Whatever the good Lord has for us on Saturday night, we’ll be ready to go, and we’ll try to do the best things we can to help us win the game.”

Quarterback Mac Jones isn’t used to these conditions, though. As a Jacksonville, Fla., native who played his college ball at Alabama, he’s never experienced just how cold Northeast winters can get.

And Saturday night will be cold. If the current projection holds, it could surpass Pats-Titans in the 2003 divisional round as the coldest game in franchise history. Kickoff temperature at Gillette Stadium that night was 4 degrees with a wind chill of -10.