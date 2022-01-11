Why Patriots Captain Believes Jerod Mayo Should Be NFL Head Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

As Jerod Mayo seeks an NFL head-coaching job, he has the New England Patriots’ longest-tenured team captain in his corner.

Special teamer Matthew Slater, who was part of Mayo’s Patriots draft class in 2008, made the case for Mayo as a head-coaching candidate during a Monday appearance on WEEI’s “Mut at Night.”

“I’m very biased,” Slater said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “Jerod and I came in the same year. I can think of very few men that I?ve ever been around in my entire life — and that’s inside and outside of football — that possess the skills that Jerod has. Obviously as a leader, but his intelligence, his emotional intelligence, his ability to connect with people and inspire them to be better.

“I certainly hope, personally, that Jerod gets an opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming a head coach if that’s something that he wants to do.”

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview Mayo for their vacancy after firing head coach Vic Fangio. Mayo said Tuesday that he “absolutely” plans to interview with Denver, though that might not come until after the Patriots’ wild-card playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills this Saturday night.

Now in his third season as New England’s inside linebackers coach, the 35-year-old Mayo has said multiple times that his goal is to be an NFL head coach.

“I think he deserves it,” Slater said on WEEI. “I think he’s more than qualified. And hopefully, it’s just a matter of time for that. I can’t say enough good things about him. One of the best leaders that I’ve ever been around, if not the best. They’re mentioning his name for a reason.”