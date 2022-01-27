Why Robert Williams Thinks Celtics Have ‘Grown To Trust Each Other’

NESN Logo Sign In

Even those most frustrated by the Celtics this season must admit that things appear to be shaping up for Boston.

Perhaps no one needed this flash of hope more than Ime Udoka.

The first-year head coach has not had it easy, with COVID-19 literally plaguing him since Day 1 of trying to get to know his new team and figure out their rotations. Those challenges would be difficult anywhere, never mind Boston.

But after a perfect storm of the virus, injuries and organizational changes to get accustomed to, Boston is barely above .500 but is putting things together.

“It’s difficult, obviously having new faces on the team and a (new) coaching staff but I feel like we’ve grown to trust each other so much more, you know? And just stick up for each other have each other’s back,” Robert Williams said Wednesday. “Coach Udoka is a really hands-on coach, he don’t mind telling you how you feel and I feel like he’s doing a great job of challenging us. Everybody, coaching staff included.”

Williams continued.

“The basketball part is easy. It’s just building a relationship with people. Once you build a relationship, trust, and knowing another person everything else falls into place. I feel like coach Udoka is doing a great job of just making sure he reaches out to people on a non-basketball level and translate that to on the court.”