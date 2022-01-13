Why Stefon Diggs Rematch Is ‘Exactly’ What Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Wants

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson was disappointed with his performance in the New England Patriots’ Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

He’ll have a shot at redemption Saturday night.

The Patriots are visiting the Bills in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, giving Jackson his third matchup against All-Pro Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs in the last six weeks.

Diggs prevailed in their last encounter, beating Jackson for a touchdown and a fourth-down conversion and finishing with seven catches for 85 yards in a 33-21 Bills victory at Gillette Stadium. The Pro Bowl cornerback is eager for another opportunity to defend one of the NFL’s top wideouts, according to teammate Adrian Phillips.

“This is exactly what he wants,” Phillips said Thursday in a video conference. “He wouldn’t have it any other way. Whoever the top receiver in the league is, he wants to guard that person. When he has a chance to go out there and go against Diggs, he’s locked in. He don’t want it any other way.”

Jackson and Diggs have gone head-to-head four times over the last two seasons. In those four games, the Bills receiver has 26 catches on 40 targets for 373 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson has an interception and two pass breakups, with another would-be pick slipping through his hands in their most recent meeting.

Diggs is one of just two NFL receivers to record 100-plus receptions and 1,200-plus yards in each of the last two seasons, joining Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams. Jackson called him “one of the best receivers” he faced in 2021.