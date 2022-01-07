Wild Coach Criticizes Trent Frederic, Says Kirill Kaprizov Hit Was ‘Predatory’

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Frederic found himself in hot water Thursday night after he laid a hit on Kirill Kaprizov that knocked the Wild star from the game in the second period.

Frederic’s knee looked to hit Kaprizov, who was trying to avoid Matt Grzelcyk while playing the puck, in the thigh and sent him into the boards. The Bruins forward was called for boarding and had to answer the bell not once, but twice in Boston’s loss to Minnesota at TD Garden.

There was no real update on Kaprizov after the game, and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said he didn’t believe there was any “malicious intent,” but Wild head coach Dave Evason had a much different take on the hit.

“Really frustrated with how Kirill got hurt,” Evason told reporters after the game, per The Athletic’s Michael Russo. “I mean, it’s a predatorial hit, one that the league … I mean, we don’t want that, right? The puck is sitting right there. You know what he’s doing. He’s going to hurt our best player. There’s no question that there is no intention … That is not a hockey play. The puck’s sitting right there. All he has to do is take the puck and go. And in a vulnerable position, you hit a player from behind.”

Frederic doesn’t have a history of dirty hits or being a player who seeks out others to intentionally hurt them. Still, Evason being upset about a hit that injured his star player is unsurprising to say the least.

It’s unclear how much time, if any, Kaprizov will miss.