Will Antonio Brown Return To NFL? Here’s His Choice Of QB to Play With

Will we see Antonio Brown on an NFL field again?

That’s still up in the air after his wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but if he does it sounds like he knows exactly where he wants to go.

Brown recently joined the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast with Brandon Marshall, Jared Odrick and Nick Young to discuss what happened with the Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady and also said that if he plays next season he’d love to take the field with Lamar Jackson.

“Action Jackson,” Brown said on the podcast. “Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. Shoutout to Lamar Jackson, that’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback, not only throwing the ball but the dynamic of him playing.”

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Brown were to return it being with the Baltimore Ravens. He already has trained with Jackson in the past and his his cousin Marquise Brown already is on the squad. Baltimore could use a little receiver help and Brown could provide that if the team is willing to roll the dice.

Jackson seems to like the idea and even took to Twitter in response to the clip.

Who knows what will happen, but don’t be too surprised if Brown’s suiting up with Baltimore in 2022.