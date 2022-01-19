Will Bucs-Rams Be Tom Brady’s Last NFL Game? Bill Simmons Says ‘Not Inconceivable’

NESN Logo Sign In

Football fans might shudder at the thought of Tom Brady walking away any day in the near future.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said Monday on his podcast it’s “not inconceivable” the upcoming Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Los Angeles Rams Divisional Round matchup might be Brady’s last NFL game. The teams will meet Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Simmons believes Brady, 44, will consider his playing future at the end of Tampa’s campaign.

“By the way, not inconceivable this is Brady’s last game,” Simmons said. “I keep telling people this. I think everything’s on the table after this season for him. … I think everything’s on the table for him. I do. Every game could be his last, but he still looks great — look at (Sunday).”

Simmons made his claim around the same time speculation this might be Brady’s final season began emanating from ESPN.

Don’t expect Brady, or anyone else in Tampa, to address the issue in the coming days, as he undoubtedly is laser-focused on leading the Bucs past the Rams and beyond.