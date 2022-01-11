Will Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Be Left Out In NFL Head-Coaching Search?

NESN Logo Sign In

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 20 individuals had either interviewed for NFL head-coaching vacancies or been requested to do so, according to various reports.

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is on that list, having received a request from the Denver Broncos that he “absolutely” plans to fulfill.

Josh McDaniels is not.

McDaniels, the Patriots’ longtime offensive coordinator, has received head-coaching interest in previous years. But despite seemingly bolstering his case through his work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones this season, he has yet to be directly connected to any opening during the 2022 hiring cycle.

“I know nothing about that,” McDaniels said Tuesday in a video conference. “And as I’ve said in the past, if that’s in the cards for me, great. But I am totally focused and immersed in the preparation for the Buffalo Bills.”

McDaniels was Denver’s head coach for 1 1/2 seasons in 2009 and 2010. He was hired by the Indianapolis Colts after the 2017 season but chose to remain with the Patriots after a last-second change of heart. Since then, the 45-year-old has interviewed for three head-coaching jobs: Green Bay Packers in 2019, Cleveland Browns in 2020 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

There currently are six open positions around the league: Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. It’s unclear which of those roles would interest McDaniels, if any.