Will Rob Gronkowski Continue Playing? His Tweet May Hint At Answer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t just have to worry about the potential retirement of Tom Brady.

There is a realistic possibility that the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback may hang up his cleats this offseason, but there also is a chance that the Buccaneers will be without tight end Rob Gronkowski in 2022.

Gronkowski already retired once and missed the 2019 season before joining Brady in Tampa Bay for the 2020 campaign. The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers before the 2021 season and now it’s a waiting game to see what he’ll do.

Gronkowski did take to Twitter to stir the pot a little Monday night, though.

Year 11 in the books ? What a ride it?s been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too ????



Year 12??? ? — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 25, 2022

What does the eyeball emoji mean in this context? Maybe he’s returning or maybe he’s just trying to get some drama going. We will have a better idea about his future in the coming months as the NFL offseason kicks off after the Super Bowl.