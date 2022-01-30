Will Rob Gronkowski Retire This Offseason? Ian Rapoport Speculates

NESN Logo Sign In

Two years ago, Rob Gronkowski came out of his short-lived retirement in order to team back up with Tom Brady.

With Brady likely to call it a career this offseason, be prepared for the future Hall of Fame tight end to hang up his pads once again.

Brady has yet to officially announce his retirement, but reports from the who’s who of the NFL world believe the legendary quarterback will not play another game. In wake of this news, Ian Rapoport projected what the future could hold for Gronkowski.

“The fact that Brady is planning to retire — whether the Bucs have been told or not, he’s clearly planning to retire — it certainly would make sense if Gronk would walk away as well,” Rapoport said Saturday on NFL Network. “I mean, I would say Gronk has probably kept it open. He’s tweeting on social media, couple days ago saying ‘stay tuned about next season.’ We will stay tuned, but Gronk has always been clear he’s not going to play for another quarterback besides Tom Brady. So, we will see if he holds true to that, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s another retirement announcement coming soon as well.”

Should Gronkowski do the unexpected and change course, he’ll have the luxury of hand-picking his NFL whereabouts. The 32-year-old is on an expiring contract and will be a free agent this offseason.