Will Tom Brady Break Silence Abou Retirement Confusion Monday On Podcast?

Tom Brady presumably is going to shed some light on his future Monday.

One of the many side ventures the legendary quarterback has enjoyed (perhaps more than football) is the “Let’s Go!” podcast he does with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. While Brady mostly has stayed out of the public eye since Saturday, when a since-disputed report that he has decided to retire emerged, he’ll be back on his podcast this week.

Inbox: Tom Brady will appear on his SiriusXM show ?Let?s Go? tonight alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. Will air at special time of 7 PM ET. Should be his first public comments since the retirement kerfuffle. — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) January 31, 2022

Brady generally is evasive, but he tends to offer at least a little more detail on things on the podcast, where he has more control over the narrative. Right now, the belief is that he still will retire this offseason, but likely would prefer to make that announcement himself instead of having it leaked.

We’ll find Monday night. Maybe.