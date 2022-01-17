Willie O’Ree Documentary Features On NESN’s MLK Day Programming Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN will mark MLK Day 2022 with a two-sport showcase for the ages.

Monday’s holiday programming will begin with a quadruple-header of Ivy League college basketball matchups: Brown-Yale and Dartmouth-Harvard meet in the afternoon in women’s games and the universities’ men’s teams play each other in the evening.

After the four college basketball games, “Willie,” a documentary about the life and legacy of Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first Black player, will make its debut on NESN. O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier Jan. 18, 1958 and has served as the league’s diversity ambassador and an inspiration to players of all ages since 1994. The Bruins will retire his No. 22 jersey Tuesday at TD Garden, and NESN will air the event in its entirety.

See the full schedule of NESN’s MLK Day programming below:

1 p.m. — Ivy League Women’s Basketball: Brown at Yale

3 p.m. — Ivy League Women’s Basketball: Dartmouth at Harvard

5 p.m. — Ivy League Men’s Basketball: Yale at Brown

7 p.m. — Ivy League Men’s Basketball: Harvard at Dartmouth

9 p.m. — NESN Debut of documentary “Willie”

10:30 p.m. — NESN After Hours Live

