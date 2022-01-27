With Broncos Announcing New Coach, Aaron Rodgers Move Coming?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Denver Broncos officially have a new head coach and it could have some big implications.

Denver on Thursday announced the signing of former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to become the 18th head coach in the team’s history.

OFFICIAL: We?ve agreed to terms with Nathaniel Hackett to be our next head coach. ?



? » https://t.co/JLNtu4HRHy pic.twitter.com/fsadmbJAeP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 27, 2022

Hackett spent the last three seasons with the Packers and built a solid relationship with disgruntled quarterback Aaron Rodgers who has a decision to make himself.

Rodgers hasn’t decided whether or not he’ll take the field in 2022 and if he does it very well may not be with the Packers. The 38-year-old was linked to Denver prior to the the 2021 season with trade speculation exploding. Green Bay isn’t in the best position with negative cap space and multiple top-tier free agents and Rodgers specifically said after the Packers’ divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers that he would not be part of a rebuild.

There are multiple ways the Packers can handle their cap situation and still put together a solid team on the field, but if Rodgers does decide to jump ship the Broncos certainly just got even more interesting.