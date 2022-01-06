Wizards Announcer Apologizes For Kevin Porter Jr. ‘Trigger’ Gaffe

NESN Logo Sign In

Glenn Consor is catching serious heat for his comments at the conclusion of Wednesday night’s Rockets-Wizards game.

Kevin Porter Jr. lifted Houston to a road victory over Washington when he hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining at Capital One Arena. As NBC Sports Washington replayed the clutch bucket, Consor said, “You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled the trigger at the right time.”

Porter’s father, Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 1993 as a result of the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. Eleven years later, Porter Sr. reportedly was shot five times and killed in Seattle as he tried to help someone who was getting beat up, according to the Seattle Times.

Consor, who’s worked with the Wizards for over two decades, took to Twitter on Thursday to apologize for the remark.

“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game,” the statement read. “I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way harmful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk to him soon.”

The Kevin Porter who Consor is referring to had a 10-year NBA career from 1972 to 1983. Four of those seasons were spent with Washington.