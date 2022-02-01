WNBA Rumors: Breanna Stewart Returning To Storm On Supermax Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Breanna Stewart reportedly will remain in Seattle after testing free agency.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on Monday reported the forward “reached an agreement” with the Storm on a one-year supermax deal. According to Her Hoop Stats, that deal is worth $228,094.

Stewart reportedly did see what else was out there, though. Haynes last week said Stewart met with the owners, head coach and front office of the New York LIberty, who traveled to Los Angeles to meet with the 27-year-old. But she will return to the franchise she has played for throughout her WNBA career as she readies for his sixth season in the league.

The No. 1 overall pick by the Storm in 2016, Stewart had a legendary comeback in the 2020 season, when she was named Finals MVP after missing the 2019 campaign with a torn Achilles tendon.

She is coming off of an All-Star season in 2021, when she logged 20.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game before missing the postseason with a foot injury.

While Stewart’s signing naturally will make headlines, she is not the only offseason get by the Storm. Briann January, an All-Defensive First Team selection with the Connecticut Sun in 2021, also reportedly has signed with the Storm.