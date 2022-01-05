Would It Make Sense For Playoff Team To Sign Antonio Brown If Healthy?

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown currently still is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it doesn’t like that’s going to last much longer.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had had himself a rollercoaster of a few days to say the least. First he seemingly had a tantrum on the sidelines as the Buccaneers battled the New York Jets on Sunday and ripped off his shirt and left the field early. Head coach Bruce Arians didn’t say much after, but did make it sound like Brown was about to be cut from the team but two days have passed and the wide receiver hasn’t appeared on the league’s transaction wire.

Initial reaction seemed to favor Arians and the team and made Brown out to be a villain, but reports have since made it sound like the 33 year old was trying to avoid playing injured and was told to leave the field but the it’s still up in the air what exactly happened. Things appeared to even tip more in Brown’s favor Tuesday, but there also then was been a report that Brown was frustrated by the team’s handling of his suspension from the league, which wouldn’t really make much sense so who really knows what’s going on.

What we do know for sure — likely the only thing that is a definite — is that Brown still is a solid wide receiver so is there any chance we haven’t seen the last of him this season? If he really is seriously injured than the likely answer is probably no. But if he is injured and actually was just trying to sit out due to the injury but can heal up over the next few weeks, maybe a receiver-needy team could actually snatch him up.

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are the first two teams that come to mind. Dallas recently lost Michael Gallup for the playoffs due to an ACL injury and the Packers already have been in the receiver market this season but failed in their pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. and never were able to bring anyone else in. Both the Cowboys and Packers’ offense are solid without Brown, but he could be an addition that puts either over the top. Green Bay even is locked in as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and could give Brown and extra week of rest with its playoff bye week.

Brown likely has suited up for the final time this season — and maybe even his career — but there still at least are question marks surrounding the four-time All-Pro selection that could leave the door open for a quick return.