Yes, Bills Clearly Have Taken Over As Best Team AFC East Has To Offer

The Buffalo Bills officially have leaped the New England Patriots as the best team in the AFC East.

The Bills pantsed the Patriots in Saturday’s AFC wild-card game by a 47-17 verdict. The score was perhaps closer than the game felt. It was over midway through the second quarter when Buffalo scored its third touchdown on its third possession with the Patriots proving throughout the season they didn’t have the quick-strike offense to rally for a comeback win.

The Bills, though, didn’t feel like leaving it in doubt. They scored touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions, recorded 8.9 yards per play and forced a pair of interceptions by quarterback Mac Jones, perhaps neither of which were the rookie’s fault.

Josh Allen put together arguably the best performance by a quarterback this season. He threw more touchdowns (five) than incomplete passes (four).

It would be hard to imagine Allen playing better Saturday than he did during a Week 16 win against the Patriots, which eventually earned Buffalo its second consecutive AFC East crown. But that’s exactly what he did. Allen threw for 308 yards while running for 66 yards on 11 yards per rushing attempt.

The Bills on Saturday were the first team in NFL history to not kick a field goal, punt or turn the ball over. It was the worst playoff loss under Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and their third-worst playoff loss in franchise history, as pointed out by the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

Buffalo’s 47 points were the most ever allowed under Belichick, too.