Yes, Patriots Can Still Host Playoff Game But Don’t Count On It Happening

Can the New England Patriots technically host a NFL playoff game with the postseason set to take place over the next month?

Well, yes.

… But if you’re a betting man, we would advise you place your wager somewhere else.

The sixth-seeded Patriots have one option when it comes to hosting a playoff game at Gillette Stadium this season. It would have to be the AFC Championship Game, and they would have to be playing the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers.

That is quite a massive ask.

And here’s how it would have to happen:

First, the Patriots would have to advance past the Buffalo Bills in this Saturday’s NFL Wild Card Game. The Patriots split their two game with Buffalo this season. New England would then have to advance past the winner of the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals vs. fifth-seeded Las Vegas Raiders in the Divisional Round. Conceivable? Yes. And those consecutive wins would earn the Patriots a spot in the AFC title game.