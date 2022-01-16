You’ll Never Guess What Bills Fans Threw On Field In Blowout Vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots wouldn’t be shut out Saturday in the Wild Card matchup between themselves and the Buffalo Bills. But even the tape from a third quarter touchdown will end up being a little embarrassing.
Because you’ll never guess what Buffalo fans threw into the end zone…
If you thought the tradition of Bills Mafia throwing a certain type of sex toy onto the field would end with Tom Brady’s departure from New England, think again. The Patriots got the same treatment in the playoffs.
Think of it as Kendrick Bourne getting an initiation of sorts after that 3-yard touchdown grab.
We’ll admit, it’s still kind of funny.