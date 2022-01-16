You’ll Never Guess What Bills Fans Threw On Field In Blowout Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots wouldn’t be shut out Saturday in the Wild Card matchup between themselves and the Buffalo Bills. But even the tape from a third quarter touchdown will end up being a little embarrassing.

Because you’ll never guess what Buffalo fans threw into the end zone…

If you thought the tradition of Bills Mafia throwing a certain type of sex toy onto the field would end with Tom Brady’s departure from New England, think again. The Patriots got the same treatment in the playoffs.

Think of it as Kendrick Bourne getting an initiation of sorts after that 3-yard touchdown grab.

the Patriots just tweeted out a video of their first touchdown of the playoffs, then deleted it and tweeted out a shorter version that cuts off before their players notice that there's a dildo on the field pic.twitter.com/t1XcGEgdBF — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 16, 2022

you're not gonna believe this, but this isnt the first time someone threw a dildo on the field in a Bills-Patriots game pic.twitter.com/IXAiDVMXgt — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 16, 2022

We’ll admit, it’s still kind of funny.