You’ve Got To Feel For Ryan Tannehill After Pick That Lost Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Bengals won their first playoff win on the road, and now they’ll advance to the AFC Championship game.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had an incredible game, and you can’t say enough about Evan McPherson going perfect in his four field goals and one extra point attempts in a close 19-16 result. But perhaps the biggest helper for the Bengals came from Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

On the Titans’ final drive of the game to either win or force overtime, they got 20 yards up the field before Tannehill’s pass was intercepted by Logan Wilson. That changed everything.

From there, Burrow got the Bengals into field goal range for McPhereson’s winning kick.

Just brutal for Tennessee.