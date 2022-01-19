Zdeno Chara Fights Zack MacEwen, Makes Sure He’s OK Afterward

NESN Logo Sign In

Zdeno Chara confirmed he indeed is a nice person Tuesday night.

The Islanders defenseman dropped the gloves with Flyers’ Zack MacEwen in New York’s 4-3 shootout win over Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center in the third period.

Chara, who’s 6-foot-9, handily took care of MacEwen, who is six inches shorter than Chara. But after MacEwen was brought down to the ice, his opponent made sure he was OK after the tussle.

Check it out:

Zdeno Chara and Zack MacEwen drop the gloves. ?? pic.twitter.com/SqpwK8MJ2v — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 19, 2022

Even though Chara is 44, it’s still not a good idea to fight him, which MacEwen learned the hard way.

The Flyers are in the midst of an awful nine-game losing streak, but still are above the Islanders in the Metropolitan Division standings.