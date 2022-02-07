2022 Beanpot: What To Watch For In BU-Harvard Men’s Semifinal Game

Both sides are affected by the Olympics

It’s got to be a great honor to have your players selected for their national team. But maybe not so much in an Olympic year, when they’ll miss multiple weeks that are crucial not just for final conference pushes, but in Boston, for the Beanpot.

Harvard is without top scorers Nick Abruzzese (five goals, 16 assists) and Sean Farrell (eight goals, 11 assists), both of whom are competing for Team USA over in Beijing. They’ll be teammates with a player who was set to be their Beanpot enemy, BU goaltender Drew Commesso (2.48 goals against average, .915 save percentage).

The Crimson still will have their top goalscorer, Alex Laferriere, who enters Beanpot play with 11 goals and nine assists. It’ll be up to Henry Thrun, the team’s assists leader (17), and Casey Dornbach (13 assists) to make up for the loss of the key playmakers. And for the Terriers, it will be up to Vinny Duplessis (1.80 goals against average, .920 save percentage) to stop them.

Harvard is using personal history to its advantage

Laferriere recently was paired with some new linemates in left-winger Alex Gaffney and center John Farinacci. Since joining forces on Jan. 21, they have scored nine goals in seven games. With statistics like that, one would think the trio has been skating together a lot longer than seven games.

Well, that’s because they have. Gaffney, Farinacci and Laferriere skated on the same line when they played hockey growing up in New Jersey, playing for the New Jersey Colonials in the 13U age bracket.

Wilmer Skoog – and BU – are heating up

Boston University is on fire coming into Monday, with a four-game winning streak on the line. The Terriers also have won eight of their last nine games.

Much of that recent success is due to a resurgence by forward Wilmer Skoog, who is on a roll entering the Beanpot. The junior has logged three goals in two games, and he has strong history that suggests he can come through in the Beanpot, as well.

For the second time this week, Wilmer Skoog made it on SportsCenter! #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/E1L5oR3bNZ — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 5, 2022

In the last Beanpot, the then-freshman logged a double-overtime winner to send BU past Boston College and to the championship, where the Terriers fell to Northeastern in double-overtime.